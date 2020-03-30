Offaly gardai carrying out Covid-19 checkpoints

Gardai in Offaly and across the Midlands are carrying out checkpoints to ensure people are conforming with new government guidelines on Covid-19.

Checkpoints were set up in Birr on Sunday morning and there will be others over the course of the next two weeks.

While the majority of people were conforming with the guidelines, at one checkpoint in Portlaoise, a number of people were found to be 'just out for a drive' on Sunday night.

Gardai wish to thank all those who have stayed indoors and say they are there to help if you need them.