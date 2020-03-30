Offaly brothers model for world-renowned fashion brand Dior

Birr brothers Oisin and Ronan Murphy are continuing their rise through the international modelling world.

They recently revealed on Instagram that they had both worked on a shoot for one of the world's most famous luxury goods companies, Dior.

Oisin and Ronan are both working models with Oisin following Ronan into the glamorous world. Oisin rose to fame in 2018 after appearing in Vogue magazine in a full hurling kit.

The pair later made a series of media appearances, including on RTE's Late Late Show.

They both recently shared images from the Dior shoot which was captured by photographer Alasdair McLellan. The pictures will feature in a range of media campaigns for Dior.