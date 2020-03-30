Offaly councillor commits to staying in touch with community during lockdown

Edenderry councillor John Foley has committed to staying in touch with the community during the current coronavirus lockdown.

"During this challenging time we all need a helping hand and with this in mind, I wish to convey that my team and I will remain in touch and working for the people of Offaly," he said.

"Whether it is assistance with new Covid-19 payment schemes or other essential services, or if you simply wish to have a chat in what can be lonely times for all of us, then please feel free to contact us by phone at 087-7387675 or by email at cllr.johnfoley@gmail.com

"Hopefully it won’t be long until life will return to what it was but until then please remember: The strength of our convictions in the present will be the foundations of a better world tomorrow.

"Stay home, stay safe and God bless."