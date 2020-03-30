Offaly Active Retirement Group cancels holiday planned for September due to Covid-19 concerns

An Active Retirement Group has cancelled a holiday planned for September due to Covid-19 concerns

After serious consideration, Shinrone Active Retirement Group made the decision to cancel the holiday planned for September 7.

The committee stated that with the increase of the coronavirus, deposits were needed to confirm the holiday, which isn’t possible at present adding that the health and safety of members 'is a primary concern'.

The group also said that if any of the members need help ie - doing grocery shopping for them, etc, let the group know. If you have any questions or need help, ring Mary on (087) 2624802.

The group has also decided that their meetings will be cancelled until April 21, due to the coronavirus. As a lot of the members would have underlying medical conditions, and on advice from the HSE, they made the decision to hold off on meetings until April at best. They will only resume meetings if they’re advised to do so. All members will be informed by text with updates.