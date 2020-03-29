Offaly gardai checking in on people during coronavirus lockdown
Offaly gardai are continuing to do huge work in the community during the current coronavirus lockdown.
Garda Paul Mullen, Community Policing Unit Tullamore, was earlier on Covid-19 and Crime Prevention patrols checking in on people while ensuring physical distancing.
"We are asking that everyone follow the Government Guidelines as to help prevent the Covid-19 virus spreading," Gardai said.
"We all have a big part to play."
