Offaly County Council gives update on services with new Covid-19 measures in place

Offaly County Council has issued on update on its services with as new measures to deal with the spread of Covid-19 are in place.

All public offices of Offaly County Council are now closed until further notice however service provision continues across all essential services.

For further information contact 057-9346800 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or email customerservices@offalycoco.ie.

Call waiting times may be long due to high volumes so please be patient. You can also contact essential services directly by email as follows;

 Environment, Waste and Recycling Services environment@offalycoco.ie

 Emergency Road Maintenance & Public Lighting roads@offalycoco.ie

 Motor Tax online www.motortax.ie or email motortax@offalycoco.ie

 Finance - Cash Office cashoffice@offalycoco.ie

 Finance - Accounts Payable apaccounts@offalycoco.ie

 Planning – administration only - planning@offalycoco.ie

 Housing and Homeless Services – restricted services - housing@offalycoco.ie

 Housing Assistance Payment – hap@offalycoco.ie

 Birr Municipal District – birrmd@offalycoco.iee

 Edenderry Municipal District – edenderrymd@offalycoco.ie

 Tullamore Municipal District – tullamoremd@offalycoco.ie

 National Waste Collection Permit Office contactus@nwcpo.ie

Direct Dial Services

 Water Supply and Waste Water Treatment Phone 1890 750 750

 Fire and Emergency Services Phone 999 or 112

 All queries outside of normal working hours please contact 1890 750 750.

The three civic amenity centres in Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore remain open with special measures in place to protect staff and public. See www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Environment/Recycling for opening hours and what can be recycled. Please abide by all measures in place.

Community Response

A dedicated Community Response service will be established by Offaly County Council on Monday, March 30. Vulnerable households will be given a helpline and email address which will be managed by the Local Authority to coordinate responses to deliver of food, fuel and medicine to vulnerable people where their usual sources of support are unavailable. State, community, sporting and development agencies across Offaly will be involved in this effort. Further details will issue later.

For up to date information visit www.offaly.ie

Follow Offaly County Council on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram