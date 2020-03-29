Man who claimed to have coronavirus arrested after spitting in Garda's face

A man who spat in a Garda's face and then claimed he had coronavirus has been arrested and will appear in court this afternoon.

Gardaí in Cork attended a domestic incident at Deanrock Estate, Togher in the early hours of this morning Sunday, March 29.

At approximately 2.30am a 19 year old man was leaving his home and became aggressive with Gardaí and spat at a member in the face and proceeded to advise the member he had coronavirus.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Anglesea Street District Court this afternoon at 12.30pm.

Investigations are ongoing.