Offaly residents warned of sick and dangerous coronavirus scam

An Offaly community group has issued a warning over a deeply worrying coronavirus scam.

Durrow Community Alert issued the warning on Saturday morning.

They said that a number of people have been calling to houses in the area claiming to be with the government and offering to sanitise people's homes.

This is a scam and residents are advised not to allow them in and to report such contact to Gardai.