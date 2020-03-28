Offaly residents warned of sick and dangerous coronavirus scam
An Offaly community group has issued a warning over a deeply worrying coronavirus scam.
Durrow Community Alert issued the warning on Saturday morning.
They said that a number of people have been calling to houses in the area claiming to be with the government and offering to sanitise people's homes.
This is a scam and residents are advised not to allow them in and to report such contact to Gardai.
