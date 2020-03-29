Offaly gym gives out free home workout kits

Primal Fitness gym instructor Shane Kelly, from Edenderry, has said he has been blown away by the response to his free home workout kits.

Shane offered the free kits to his members so they could stay fit during the isolation and the cancellation of regular classes.

"I gave out over 40 and had interest for another 40 if I had the equipment. So many people are doing home workouts and sending me pictures and videos of their training at home," Shane told us.

He apologised to all those who missed out on the kits but told members who want home workout suggestions to text him.

"I was overwhelmed by the response. I delivered a few to people with no cars and I put a workout up on Instagram and Facebook each day. Then I do a little challenge and they all send me the scores they get," he explained.

Shane said that during this tough time, all memberships have been stopped. His home workouts are a completely free service to all members.

"Hopefully I am helping to keep you all fit and sane during this isolation," he said to members.

"Keep up the good work stay in contact and keep tagging Primal Fitness in those home workouts."

"I'm so proud and happy to see all the primal fitness community and spirit," he concluded.