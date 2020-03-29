Company planning extension to premises in Tullamore

A company based in Tullamore is planning an extension to its existing premises in an Industrial Estate in the town.

Heatwise Tilewise Limited, intend to apply to Offaly County Council for permission for development at Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Church Road, Tullamore.

The development will consist of a 124m² extension to the rear of the existing building and façade alterations to the front, side and rear elevations.

This will include a new feature entrance, canopy and signage.