UPDATE: Over 2,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland as death toll reaches 22

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died while confirmed cases have broken through 2,000.

One of the people who dies was in the north-west of the country while two females have died in the east of the country.

There have now been 22 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, today (Thursday 26 March). There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday, March 25 when confirmed cases stood at 1,639 cases revealed the following.

· 54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases

· The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

· 419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%