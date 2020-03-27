Laois-Offaly gardaí make crazy traffic stop at 2am

Laois-Offaly gardaí have made an extraordinary traffic stop on the border of both counties.

A Laois Roads Policing Unit were on patrol between Rosenallis and Clonaslee in the early hours of Friday when they came across a crashed Suzuki jeep being carried on the forks of the digger at 2am.

It was being operated with no lighting and the driver of the digger was unlicensed and not insured.

Gardaí said the situation was "obviously highly dangerous" and that court proceedings will follow.