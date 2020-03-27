Gardaí clear group of teenagers from Offaly crash scene

Gardaí had to disperse a group of bystanders from the scene of a crash in Offaly on Thursday night, March 26.

Gardaí in Tullamore, accompanied by fire and ambulance service, attended the single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening.

A car had crashed into a residential wall at Ard an Greine, Tullamore.

The driver was injured and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. 

A few inquisitive young people had to be reminded about social distancing by gardaí.