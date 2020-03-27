'Hope' sign back up in Offaly town as a show of support during coronavirus crisis
The 'Hope' sign beside the Camcor River in Birr has been put back up as a show of support during the coronavirus crisis.
The members of Birr Tidy Towns decided to put this back this week to support all health care works, all those working on the front line and people who are sick.
It's a timely reminder that while we in the midst of an unprecedented national crisis, there is always hope.
