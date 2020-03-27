WATCH: Incredible skills from young Offaly hurler as he nails skills challenge
A talented young hurler from Offaly took on a challenge from an All Star hurler and absolutely smashed it.
The challenge, set by Cork captain Patrick Horgan, was to keep the ball off the ground for 30 seconds using every second side between bas and handle.
And as this video shows, it was no problem for nine year old Tom from Birr who frankly made it look easy. Take a bow young man.....
Tom. Age 9. Birr. pic.twitter.com/Bew8Fe4A12— Ken Enright (@OffalyLaw) March 26, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on