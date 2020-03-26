Ten more deaths confirmed from Covid-19 as over 250 new cases reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional ten patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

A total of 255 new cases have been confirmed today bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to 1,819.

Of the ten people who tragically lost their lived today, three are female and seven are male. Nine of those people were in the east of the country and one in the south.

The median age of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who have died is 79 years, 68% are male and 32% are female.

There have now been 19 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.