Midlands hospital bans partners and children from visiting maternity wards

Partners and children have been banned from visiting new mothers at Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

The new rules came into effect on the maternity ward on Thursday, March 26.

"Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar understands and apologises for any distress caused to both parents. The ban is being imposed in order to protect mothers and their newborn babies as well as all staff and other patients within the hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

“Exceptions will be made in outstanding circumstances. We hope that our maternity services and visiting restrictions can be lifted as soon as possible. We appreciate all the support and understanding the public have given the hospital during this very difficult time," the statement continued.