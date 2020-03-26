No April championships in Offaly

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan has communicated with the clubs of Offaly and confirmed that there will be no championship action in the month of April as was scheduled. The leagues are also on hold as Offaly GAA continues its lockdown on all activties while clubs have also been asked to keep their premises closed at all times until the 19th of April.

The letter in full sent to clubs today (Wednesday) reads as folows

A chara,

In light of the GAA’s recent decision to extend the suspension of all GAA games and training until at least Sunday 19th April 2020, I wish to advise of the following:

· There will be no Offaly club league or championship games played before the end of April 2020.

· It is my intention to convene a County Committee meeting before any 2020 club games are played.

· I will be requesting the Competitions Control Committee to meet in advance of the County Committee meeting to review the 2020 Fixture Plan along with the agreed championship and league formats and, where necessary, prepare recommendations. This review should also consider any revisions to the 2020 Inter-County Games Calendar at Provincial and National level along with any changes to the Provincial Club Championship schedule.

Could I just take this opportunity to thank all our clubs for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. It is unfortunate that our facilities had to be closed but this was based on best medical and Government advice.

Le meas,

Michael Duignan