Surge in bottle bank use in Offaly results in litter

Offaly County Council is experiencing an unexpected increase in bottle bank usage, resulting in many bottles/cans being left on the ground at the bottle banks.

"Leaving bottles/cans on the ground is a litter offence and will only cause others to add to it," the council said.

"If the banks are full, please bring your material home with you or to another bottle bank site, details of which are on our website, www.offaly.ie and contact the Council on 1800 242 673 to request servicing.

"Please ensure that you do not leave any bottles/cans on the ground at the bottle banks sites. Please be mindful that in the current situation with Covid-19, that if bottles/cans have to be collected manually, this may increase the risk of transfer of the disease.

"Thank you for your co-operation."

