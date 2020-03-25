Two more people die as a result of Covid-19 as total cases passes 1,500

Two more people have died as a result of Covid-19 according to the latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre

That brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to nine. Both the latest victims, a man and a woman, were in the east of the country and had underlying conditions.

Data on the ages of people who have died will be published next week.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said nearly 24,000 people have been tested but he said there are more cases out there. He said tighter definitions of the disease have been given to GPs to catch every case they can.

He said there is no sign of complacency among the public and he said people are worried. He said nearly 20,000 people have sought testing but it is not necessary to have a test result. He said what was important is self-isolation for 14 days.