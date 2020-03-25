'Contingency roster' in place for gardaí in Offaly and nationwide

An Garda Síochána is putting in place a number of measures to maximize their operational availability and to support other vital public services during the current COVID-19 crisis.

A contingency roster came into effect from Monday, March 16, and frontline Gardaí have already begun to work twelve-hour shifts.

All Public Offices of Garda stations remain open. However, if you need to contact An Garda Síochána please consider using the telephone or email. Contact details for all Garda stations and key offices are available on www.garda.ie.

You can report the theft of property (in certain circumstances) up to a value of €1,000 online.

If you need to renew a passport or Passport Card, this service may be available using the Online Passport Renewal Service.

Remember your Eircode is an invaluable tool for all emergency services to be able to find your home or business. This is especially useful if you are living in a rural area. Write it down and leave it at the phone or on the fridge. Use the Eircode Finder online.

In respect of Laois Offaly and Kildare, Community Support Initiatives are ongoing as is liaison with voluntary groups within all of the counties.

"An Garda Síochána wishes to acknowledge all community and voluntary groups who have made contact with An Garda Síochána offering their support and assistance. We will continue to work and support these groups and the communities in getting through this crisis. We urge people to respect the warnings and advice offered in respect of the COVID-19 outbreak," Chief Superintendent John Scanlan.

"I also urge those who require Garda assistance to continue to make contact with An Garda Síochána. All members of An Garda Síochána currently available are dedicated to the task of keeping the community safe and offering support to the community at this most difficult time. If members of the public require Garda community support, which no other available persons such as neighbours or relatives can provide, they should call their local Garda Station.

"Social Distancing is the demand being placed on people today. We ask all people of our community to respond to this call and to ensure that young people and children are also engaging with this request. Now more so than ever we need to be good neighbours and look out for each other. In terms of Garda responses to criminal matters An Garda Síochána will continue to respond to criminal incidents."