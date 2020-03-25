Offaly woman given suspended sentence over 'uncontrolled dog'

A Pullough woman was convicted for a number of offences in relation to her dog during the March 11 sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Ann Tierney, Front Road, Pullough was charged with Control of Dog (no chain or leash), no dog licence, and Uncontrolled Dog (owner) in Pullough, Tullamore on August 27, 2018.

Judge Catherine Staines said this case had come previously before her and she had hoped to see more remorse on the part of the defendant.

“In fact, Mrs Tierney hasn't issued an apology and there's no sign of remorse. In fact, I am dismayed to hear that she has bought another rottweiler when her problems were caused by her previous rottweiler.”

The Judge said she had read the victim impact report and the young victim, a boy, had been deeply upset by his experience.

“He is now terrified of dogs and is generally very unsettled by what happened.”

Mrs Tierney said it was her son, who lives near her in Pullough, who bought the new rottweiler.

The Judge sentenced her to one month's imprisonment, suspending it for two years “on the condition that no dog under the restricted dog list lives on the defendant's land.”

She also asked the defendant to pay €200 compensation to the injured party.