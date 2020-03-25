Two Offaly people sentenced for abusive and threatening behaviour

Two people from Daingean were before Tullamore District Court on March 11 last.

Denise Barry, 14 Castlecourt, Daingean, and Dylan McGimpsey, also 14 Castlecourt, Daingean were both charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour in a public place on Patrick Street, Tullamore on July 21, 2018.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court that on July 21 a woman made a complaint to the Gardai about the behaviour of the defendants.

“She was leaving a shop on Patrick Street when, she said, she was approached by the defendants and they began threatening her, including threatening to give her a box.”

Judge Catherine Staines said Ms Barry had been previously before her in relation to this case and she had asked her to do a Restorative Justice Programme. The Judge was told that Ms Barry hadn't engaged with the programme and was also discharging her solicitor. “I don't feel,” Ms Barry told the Judge, “that my actions constituted a breach of the peace.”

Judge Staines said she begged to differ and convicted both defendants.

She sentenced both to three months imprisonment in Midlands Prison, suspending the sentence for a year.