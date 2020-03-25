Tragic Offaly teenager's funeral to be broadcast on YouTube

The funeral of 14-year-old Aoife Doyle will be broadcast on YouTube on Thursday, March 26 at 11am amid the current Covid-19 funeral restrictions.

The Clara teenager died following a road traffic accident on the Ballycumber Road in Clara on Friday evening, March 20.

She is deeply regretted by her heartbroken Mam and Dad, Oonagh Scully and Damien Doyle, grandparents Pat and Kay Doyle (Dublin), Ricey and Mary Scully (Clara), aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral mass (family only) for Aoife will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Clara on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only. Due to the Covid19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass and burial is for family only.

Aoife's funeral mass will be broadcast on YouTube on Thursday morning at 11am. A link is available here.