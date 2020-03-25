Offaly initiative to send 'sambos' to frontline medical staff during coronavirus crisis

Inspired by a similar idea in Wicklow, local woman Eva Donlon is raising funds to supply sandwiches to frontline medical workers in the Tullamore area during the current coronavirus crisis.

A GoFundMe has been established to raise funds to supply the sandwiches.

"Let's try get at least one sandwich to every ambulance service, hospital personnel, doctor, nurse, pharmacist, carer, healthcare assistant, and COVID-19 volunteer," the fundraising page reads.

A sandwich costs €2.50 to supply and deliver, thanks to the help of local small businesses.

"Can we all spare a little to make a difference and to tell our hardworking front-line heroes how much we really appreciate their hard work during these challenging times," it added.

You can donate to this great initiative HERE.