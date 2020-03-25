Offaly orchestra recognised at major competition

The Orchestra from Tullamore Stage School, under the direction of Regina McCarthy, were awarded second place in a very competitive ‘Youth Orchestra Open Competition’ at the recent Arklow Music Festival.

The members who range in age from seven to seventeen presented a varied programme of classical and popular music.

Adjudicator Dr Albert Bradshaw was high in his praise of this young ensemble who have gone from strength to strength since the beginning of the year.

Well done to all the instrumental teachers at Tullamore Stage School who worked so hard to prepare the students for this event.