Gardaí launch a missing person appeal for Yasmin Noble, a 17 year old from Lucan.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Yasmin Noble, 17 years of age, who is missing from Palmerstown, Dublin 20 since Monday 23 March, 2020.

Yasmin was last seen at a food outlet in a Shopping Centre in Clondalkin on Monday afternoon at approximately 1p.m. She is described as being approximately 5'6" in height, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen Yasmin was wearing blue jeans, a black North Face jacket and nike white runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Yasmin's welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Lucan on 01 - 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.