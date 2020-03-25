Offaly asked to light the roads of the county for frontline workers during Covid-19 crisis

A new community group established in Offaly is asking people of the county to light up their houses and the streets in support of frontline workers tackling the coronavirus.

The 'Lights Will Guide Offaly' group has said their aim is to provide some light for the frontline workers making their way to and from work at all hours of the day and night all across Offaly.

"The roads are becoming dark and bleak throughout this crisis, and we want to show our frontline workers how much we support them and how much we appreciate all that they do. So dust off your fairy lights, or LED candles, or light up signs with HOPE or LOVE," they said.

"Let’s all put on a light to guide our frontline workers on their journeys to and from work.

"Let’s put a smile on each of their faces every time they are facing into another shift, working relentlessly for our benefit.

"Let’s show them we care, we support them and we are so proud of them! Let’s all get involved and get creative! Don’t forget to send us a picture of your light," they said.

You can see more from the group on Facebook.