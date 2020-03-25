All playgrounds in Offaly CLOSED due to new Covid-19 measures
All playgrounds in Offaly CLOSED due to new Covid-19 measures
All playgrounds in Offaly are now officially closed as per new government measures announced on Tuesday.
"To ensure the safety of our community and in line with new restrictions announced by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar all playgrounds in Offaly are closed with immediate effect," the council said.
"Please play your part and abide by all measures introduced.
"Offaly County Council thanks all in the community for their cooperation at this time."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on