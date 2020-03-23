Two more deaths from Covid-19 as number of cases in Ireland passes 1,000

There have been two additional deaths as a result of coronavirus reported this evening. Two males in the east of the country have sadly passed away from the virus.

The Department of Health has revealed that there have been an additional 219 cases of the virus diagnosed in the last 24 hours, bringing our total to 1,125.

As of midnight on Saturday, of 836 cases, 55% of them were male. The median age was 44 years. There were 37 clusters of infection involving 2010 cases.

239 of them had been admitted to hospital at some point, but for public health reasons in many cases. 25 people have been admitted to intensive care. 208 (25% approx) are healthcare workers.

In terms of distribution around the country, all counties have experienced at least one case with Dublin having 56% of cases (471 cases in total) while Carlow has five or fewer.

45% of the total represents community transmission.

Globally, there have been 332,935 cases, with 14,510 deaths across 190 countries.

Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan has said that market research that has been carried out in the past week revealed that: