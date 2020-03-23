WATCH: Offaly car dealership's 'rave department' in full swing

Despite the coronavirus pandemic dominating the headlines, Tullamore Motors' 'rave department' is in full swing. 

Ciaran 'Sod' Daly was keeping spirits up with this brilliant TikTok video.

Some mover! Just wait until those nightclubs open back up again! 