WATCH - Why it can save lives to social distance and lockdown during coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak?
Social Distancing, is this our best Covid-19 containment measure?
Stricter measures could be on the way to reduce spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in Ireland after many beaches and beauty spots were thronged with visitors in recent days.
Watch this video to see why it makes sense to follow life-saving advice.
Our explainer on why lockdowns can work.— World Economic Forum (@wef) March 23, 2020
Learn more about coronavirus: https://t.co/Q9kYjFMuJo pic.twitter.com/Z8Z6XFJbPA
