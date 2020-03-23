WATCH: One little girl in Offaly pulled out all the stops to give her grandmother a special Mother's Day

One little girl in Offaly pulled out all the stops to give her grandmother a very special Mother's Day on Sunday. 

Aimee Kelly to put on a special show while Nanna Kelly (Geraldine) looked on at a safe distance through the front window of her home. 

Aimee's mother Erica posted the video with a very special message.

"To our gem Geraldine Kelly A Mother’s Day like no other but one I’m sure you won’t forget thanks to the superstar that is Ms Aimee Kelly  ❤️ not to give you a hug today was heartbreaking but the smile this brought to your face made it all ok x
We love you beyond words ❤️"