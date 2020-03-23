Offaly artist creates free illustrations for everyone to download and colour in

An Offaly artist has created free colouring pages for people to print and colour in or download and colour digitally.

Croghan native Karen Moran has created the pages as she says she thinks people need support and distractions from Covid19 adding that colouring is a huge natural stress relief.

They can be accessed by CLICKING HERE or can also be found on Karen's social media pages. Instagram: @karenmoranart Facebook: Karen Moran Artwork

So whether you are young or old, break out the crayons, colouring pencils or makers and enjoy the wide variety of illustrations Karen has created.