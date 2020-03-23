Offaly roads programme agreed but council meeting is cancelled due to Covid-19

Offaly's 2020 roads programme has been agreed and submitted despite the March meeting of councillors being cancelled.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick welcomed the agreement by the elected members of Offaly County Council to allow the 2020 roads programme to be submitted to the department for approval.

This decision was made by email to all members who agreed in light of the current crisis with Covid 19 not to proceed with the March Monthly Meeting which was to be held on Monday, March 23.

"The 2020 Roads programme will commence within the next two months and in the meantime road repairs will continue to be carried out in all areas," Cllr Fitzpatrick said.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says this is a very difficult time for office staff and outdoor workers due to restrictions because of this "very serious Covid 19 virus affecting the world."

"I would ask the public to be patient at this time as the Local Authority are trying to cope with calls and queries from the public regarding different issues. I want to thank the staff and workers for the work they continue to do on behalf of us all and hopefully, everyone will be safe," he concluded.