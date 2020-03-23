Offaly man in court for threatening brother-in-law with hammer

A Tullamore defendant, Brendan McDonagh, unofficial Halting Site, Kilcruttin, was charged with being in possession of an article with the intent to cause injury at Tara Street, Tullamore on January 14, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the Gardaí got a call from a concerned member of the public about an incident between two men on Tara Street, which involved the threatening incident with the hammer.

“The Gardaí subsequently viewed CCTV footage and it showed Mr McDonagh threatening another man, who is his brother in law, with a hammer. The defendant has a number of previous convictions including assault and criminal damage.”

The defending solicitor said his client was in a dispute with his brother in law and the dispute has now been resolved.

“He never intended to use the hammer. He simply meant to threaten the other person.”

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case to June 10 for a Probation Report.