Local charged €50 for thermometer during coronavirus emergency

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley says that unfortunately there are still a small number of cases within the constituency where businesses are engaged in excessive charging and profiteering on the back of the Covid 19 crisis.

"One constituent has informed me that when he went to buy a thermometer locally in the past few days, he was charged the outrageous price of €50.00.

"He needed to have a thermometer as some members of his household have serious health issues.

"I am appealing to businesses not to exploit the pandemic, and to remember that many families have less income than normal."

Last week, Deputy Stanley called on the Government to intervene to outlaw a number of unfair practices appearing during the Covid-19 pandemic.