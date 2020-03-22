Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for it to be mainly dry and mild on Monday and Tuesday with the weather set to turn colder later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry day apart from a little patchy mist or drizzle along west and northwest coasts. The best of the sunny spells will be in the east and south of the country. Southerly breezes mostly moderate in strength but winds will be strong at times along Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Monday night will be dry in most areas. Some rain will affect western coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a breezy day with fresh southerly winds. Most areas will remain dry. It will be cloudy in the west and southwest with perhaps a few outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere in the country some sunshine will develop. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. On Tuesday night, rain will slowly spread across the west.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here.

The rain will slowly move further east on Wednesday with drier and brighter weather developing in the west later. Rain may linger in the southeast on Wednesday night, but elsewhere it looks like it will be a dry night with some frost.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday and Friday will be colder days, but it looks like there will be a lot of dry and sunny weather. There will also be a few showers, mainly over northern parts where some may turn wintry.