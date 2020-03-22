Fourth person dies as a result of coronavirus with over 900 cases now confirmed in Ireland
A fourth person has died due to the coronavirus in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
The person who who died was in the east of the country and had an underlying medical condition
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 906 with 121 new cases confirmed today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
A total of 177 people have been hospitalised due to the coronavirus.
