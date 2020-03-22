Council puts parcel of land with business potential on outskirts of Offaly town up for tender

Offaly County Council is inviting tenders for the purchase of a parcel of land with business potential on the outskirts of Birr.

The land, located at Woodfeld, comprises 0.816 hectares (2.02 Acres) adjacent to Lidl and the N52 Tullamore road in the townland of Woodfeld or Tullynisk.

The land is Zoned as Open space to the front and Business/Employment to the rear as per the Offaly County Council County Development Plan 2014-2020.

Tenders should be submitted to Mr. Tom Shanahan, Director of Services, Offaly County Council, Aras An Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on the prescribed Tender Form and be clearly marked “Tender for purchase of land at Woodfeld, Birr, Co. Offaly.”

The closing date for receipt of tenders is Friday, April 4 at 12 noon. All sealed tenders will be evaluated after a formal opening process on or after the closing date.

The Council are not obliged to accept any offers received but will enter negotiations with any relevant interested parties.

Further details, map and the prescribed Tender Form may be obtained from the Council website www.offaly.ie or by contacting Corporate Services, Offaly County Council on 05793 46800 or by emailing wkelly@offalycoco.ie