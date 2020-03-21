Coronavirus testing centre to open in Offaly

Offaly's first coronavirus testing facility is to open in Tullamore in the coming days.

Construction is underway on the site with the HSE saying it will be operational as soon as possible.

It is one of several new testing centres opening around the country as the demand for tests soars.

Offaly currently has less than five cases of coronavirus as the country's total nears 700.

Tests at the Tullamore site will only be provided by appointment. People displaying symptoms like a fever or dry cough should contact their GP. They will then assess whether a test is required or not and log an appointment with the HSE.

People will be advised of their test time and location by text.

The coronavirus will be a mild illness for 80% of those diagnosed. 6% can by critical.