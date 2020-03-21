Mucklagh soccer club announce land purchase

Amidst all the doom and gloom surrounding the coronavirus, there was some good news for a local soccer club earlier this week.

Mucklagh boys/girls soccer club announced that they have completed the purchase of 11.8 acres in Screggan, on the outskirts of Mucklagh village.

This year sees the club 15 years in existence the purchase will prove to be an important milestone in their development as a club.

With playing numbers on the rise and the need for a permanent home high on the agenda in recent seasons, they have signed on the dotted line and will look forward and plan for the future.

A statement on their Facebook page read;

"We are delighted to announce that Mucklagh Soccer Club have become the proud owners of 11.8 Acres in Screggan today . In this time of worry and uncertainty, today brings a lot of joy to us, and hope for the future we will all build together, when all returns to normal.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped us enormously to get to today , it has been a process that has taken a lot of time ,and the combined efforts of many people.

"This club was established in 2005 and throughout the last 15 years, countless volunteers, coaches and committee members have worked tirelessly towards attaining grounds for the club to flourish on . We assure you that this work will continue now that we finally have a home of our own.

"Thank you to all our members and all who support us every day, we look forward to all the future has in store for this great club."