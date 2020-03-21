Offaly soldiers recognised for UN service in Syria

In the past week, Defence Forces soldiers serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria were presented with their service medal by Force Commander UNDOF, Brigadier General Maureen O’Brien.

They included Offaly men Cpl Enda Dunne (Clara), BQ Kevin McNamara (Birr), Sgt Stephen Lynch (Pullough) and Cpl Jack Rooney (Tubber). They were pictured with the Offaly flag while on their tour of duty.

The 130 personnel of the 60 Infantry Group which deployed to their base in Camp Faouar on the Golan Heights last September provide the mission with the Force Reserve Company, a highly robust, mobile and mechanised element which constitutes a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) capable of responding to any incident throughout the UNDOF area of operations.

The unit will rotate in early April following a successful tour of duty.