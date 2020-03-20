BREAKING: Over 120 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland as total figure nears 700

The Department of Health has confirmed a total of 126 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, Friday, March 20.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 683. So far three people have died as a result of the virus in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 40%, local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 39%; 96 cases remain under investigation.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practicing social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service.

“The Department of Health has issued outdoor social distancing guidelines for everyone to follow. While we encourage people to exercise outside and maintain a healthy lifestyle, social distancing measures will continue to be paramount.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are aware that the actions we must take as a nation can lead to individuals feeling isolated and anxious. Be mindful of your mental health during this time, try to keep to a routine, maintain a healthy, balanced diet, and remember social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation – stay in touch with family & friends, use technology to stay connected. There are resources to help you mind your mental health on HSE.ie.”

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine, HSE said; “One in four cases relate to healthcare workers. We must reinforce the importance of appropriate personal protection measures in hospitals. A healthcare workers sub-group, established under NPHET, will continue to support frontline healthcare workers.”

Meanwhile the Department of Transport has removed the requirement for those over 70 to provide a medical report has also been removed at this time. However this is only on the basis that they do not have an identified or specified illness