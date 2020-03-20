Decision made on Fleadh Cheoil 2020 in Mullingar due to Covid-19

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2020 which was scheduled for August in Mullingar, will not now proceed.

The 2019 Fleadh in Drogheda attracted 750,000 people, with up to 25% out-of-state, and providing €50 million for the region.

Making the announcement, the Ardstiúrthóir of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú said, "It behoves us all to do the maximum necessary, as flagged by the Government, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our people in this emergency.

"Cultural and artistic activities in the future could prove to be a positive antidote in helping people who have suffered so much during the crisis."

Joe Connaire, Cathaoirleach of the Fleadh Executive Committee in Mullingar, said, "We welcome this decision by Comhaltas. The people of Mullingar will take all necessary steps in support of Government efforts to bring this present coronavirus

crisis to an end. We look forward to hosting this major cultural event in 2021 which will be a huge boost to the local economy in these difficult times."

Comhaltas are examining the possibility, depending on the status of the crisis at that time, of holding elements of the Fleadh at a later date in the year, at a venue to be decided. This would be with a view to making a contribution to morale and economic regeneration.