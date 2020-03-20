Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is for a cool day on Saturday with some wintry showers although the weather does look set to pick up on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for outbreaks of rain to affect west and southwest counties with possible sleet here, mainly on higher ground. Dry in most other areas, with the best of any sunny spells across east and northeast counties. Rather cold with afternoon highs of only 5 to 8 degrees, in moderate to fresh easterly breezes.

Saturday night, will be cloudy across the western half of the country where there's a risk of light rain, further east it will be dry with clear spells. Temperatures once again higher in Munster than everywhere else at between 4 and 6 degrees, a chilly plus 1 to plus 3 degrees elsewhere, winds will be light easterly.

Our Atlantic Pressure charts show atmospheric pressure and rainfall over the next 7 days at 6 hour intervals. For more weather information, click here https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m pic.twitter.com/aKyoKiALUh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 20, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for a dry, sunny day, with temperatures between 12 degrees in the west and 10 degrees in the east. Winds will be light and from an east or southeasterly direction. It'll be cold overnight with temperatures dipping below freezing in places once again.

Monday will be dry and with a good deal of sunshine with afternoon temperatures of up to 14 degrees possible. Winds will be moderate southerly in direction and overnight it will stay dry with temperatures falling back to between 3 and 5 degrees.