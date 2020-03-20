Final report finds 'probable cause' of Offaly plane crash

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has completed its report into the fatal crash of a Cessna 208B plane crash which claimed the lives of two people near Clonbullogue, Co Offaly in 2018.

Pilot Neil Bowditch (47) and Kacper Kacprzak (7) were killed when the small plane they were travelling in came down on bogland between Clonbullouge and Mount Lucas on May 13, 2018. The report noted that the young passenger should not have been allowed as a passenger on the flight under EU regulations.

The Cessna 208B aircraft took off from Clonbullogue Airfield on the day with a group of skydivers onboard. The skydivers jumped from the aircraft, as planned, but soon after, the plane got into difficulty.

It was in the 'left base' phase of the flight, the flight leg preceding the approach leg, when the final radio communication was recorded. Eyewitnesses later described seeing the plane coming down towards the ground at high speed.

A short while later, it was established that the aircraft had impacted nose-down into a forested peat bog at Ballaghassan.

The AAIU investigation has now determined that the probable cause of the accident was a loss of control in a steeply banked left-hand turn, leading to a rapid loss of altitude. Four safety recommendations are made as a result of this investigation.

Camera footage was used during the investigation, both from some of the skydivers whose cameras picked up the plane in-flight and a nearby wind farm's security hut.

The CCTV footage from the security hut situated approximately 2.2 km north-west of the accident site, captured some of the plane's dramatic descent. The report found that the final 3.5 seconds of the recording are consistent with the statement of a witness who observed the aircraft coming "straight down."

The witness estimated the time from when he first saw the aircraft until it impacted to be three seconds. One of the skydivers’ videos also appears to show the aircraft entering trees in a near-vertical attitude, according to the report.

The investigation noted that there was a defect entered in the technical logbook on February 17, 2018, regarding the pilot’s sun-visor. A video recording from a skydiver who was on board the aircraft the day before the accident appears to show that the left-hand sun-visor was actually missing at that time and was likely missing on the accident flight. The investigation, therefore, considered the possibility that glare from the sun was a factor in the crash. However, accident data showed that in the final moments of the crash, the sun was effectively behind the aircraft while a skydiver's video from the day showed the pilot was wearing sunglasses.

The post-mortem examination of the Pilot revealed no evidence of heart disease and toxicological tests did not detect alcohol or drugs. Furthermore, based on interviews with the skydivers who had been onboard the accident flight and with the provider of the accommodation where the Pilot stayed the night before the accident, the Pilot was wellrested. The investigation found the crash was not survivable and that both victims died as a result of severe trauma.

The aircraft descended at an overall rate of over 3,000 ft/min from 12,000 ft to 2,176 ft. The aircraft’s rate of descent reduced when the aircraft reached an altitude of approximately 2,176 ft, just after the aircraft had completed a left-hand turn and had taken up a south-easterly track back in the general direction of the parachute club in Clonbullogue.

"It is likely that the descending turn, which was executed at a speed in excess of 140 kts, was a steep turn which resulted in the left-hand wing’s angle of attack (AoA) being close to its critical AoA," the report stated. It also found that the aircraft exceeded its maximum manoeuvring speed in the descending left-hand turn and that "control of the aircraft appears to have been lost during the descending left-hand turn."

The report made a number of safety recommendations to the Irish Parachute Club, Irish Aviation Authority and Parachuting Caravan Leasing Pty Ltd. The Parachute Club, based in Clonbullouge, "should revise its Operations Manual to include specific procedures regarding the leasing of aircraft for operations at the Club and the use of pilots associated with such aircraft operations."

According to the final report, the club should also "revise its Operations Manual to specifically prohibit the carriage of persons other than those indispensable to the mission on aircraft being used for parachute/skydiving operations as required by Commission Regulation (EU) 965 of 2012, as amended."