Disgust as two bread vans are vandalised in Offaly

Tullamore Gardaí are investigating incidents of criminal damage to two vehicles belonging to O'Donoghue Bakery, Kilcruttin Business Park, Tullamore.

They occurred between 7pm on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, and 8am on Wednesday, March 18.

The vehicles were damaged with windows smashed, causing massive inconvenience and distress to the owner and staff. "This at time when we rely on the local business to help," gardaí said.

"The answers to this crime lie within the community of Tullamore and we would appeal to those that know who was involved to contact Tullamore Garda Station with information in confidence," they added.

Cathal O'Donohue described the incident as "a sad day" and said he was "shocked, hurt, sad and angry" by the crime.

He also said he was confused, asking why somebody would jeopardise jobs in today's already fragile situation?

"Why would somebody try to limit the supply of a staple product that has proven difficult to source of late?" he added.

"We're at a loss for words."

"We don't know if this attack was personal or not but if it's not, then we'd caution people to be wary. These vandals need to be caught because if they're not, they're highly likely to do it again and the next time it could be you or someone you love.

"We're not trying to scare anyone, we simply just want others to be aware. We're all facing extreme challenges and pulling together as a community has never been more important.

"If anyone has seen anything suspicious around Spollenstown, Kilcruttin Centre or Cormac St on the evening of Tuesday, March 17 or early morning on Wednesday, please contact us," he concluded.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation.