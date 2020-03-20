Concern expressed for Offaly's traveller population due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is detrimental to the lives of many of our travellers in Offaly. That's according to the Offaly Traveller Movement who have also said there is a need for an urgent response and positive action to address the ongoing poor health status our travellers and to protect them during this period of national crisis.

"Some of the main causes of death within the traveller community are cardiovascular disease, lung disease and suicide. There is also a high prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure and mental ill-health," they said in a statement.

"Currently in Offaly we have 75 adults and 93 children living with no access to basic facilities; running water, sewage disposal, toilet facilities and electricity. Many of these families are living in damp overcrowded conditions with chronic illnesses, co-

morbidities and children with high needs.

"While everyone is impacted during this outbreak travellers living in such substandard living conditions do not have the means to protect themselves and their families. This causes great concern given that COVID 19 affects the lungs and is easily transmitted by close contact with people.

"The Midlands Traveller Health Unit and local traveller organisations have a traveller specific information helpline available to travellers living in the counties of Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Louth and Meath. This helpline is operated by nursing and mental health professionals to share the most updated information from reliable sources and to offer a listening ear during this crisis.

"If you are worried and would like to talk to someone, phone or text 083 100 6 300."