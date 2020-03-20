Offaly retail worker carries shopping home for weary customer

A thankful Tullamoreshopper has anonymously thanked a retail worker who carried her shopping home amid the coronavirus emergency in the town.

The shopper said: "I was in Dunnes Stores in the Bridge Centre on Thursday morning doing a huge shop and I had no other option but to bring my kids.

"The staff could see it was a massive load on me to manage so one male member of staff kindly offered to help me get my shopping to my house.

"They couldn't have been any more helpful," she added.

"They walked to my house with all my shopping in a trolley and helped get them inside. For that, I was very thankful."

The good deed comes as Ireland is partially shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus and retail workers come under severe pressure.